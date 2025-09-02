MNAs urge urgent national strategy to tackle climate change, flood devastation

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Lawmakers in the National Assembly on Tuesday called on both Federal and provincial governments to adopt urgent and coordinated measures to confront the challenges posed by climate change, devastating floods, and cloudbursts.

Speaking in the House, they stressed the need for collective planning, effective legislation, and proper resource allocation to protect citizens from future disasters.

MNA Saira Afzal Tarar appreciated the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for its “informative yet alarming” presentation on the rapid melting of glaciers. She said global warming was worsening and its consequences required immediate national and provincial responses, though some challenges lay beyond Pakistan’s control.

She recalled that under the 1992 Rio Conference, industrialized nations had accepted responsibility for climate change, with developing countries like Pakistan promised funds. However, she regretted that the system had become ineffective and, at times, corrupt.

Sharing her constituency’s experience, Tarar said Hafizabad’s NA-66 had faced record flooding this year as the Chenab River swelled beyond one million cusecs. She praised timely efforts to protect the Qadirabad Barrage but noted severe damage to infrastructure.

Highlighting new threats, she warned that Pakistan was facing both traditional river floods and the rising phenomenon of cloudbursts.

She urged the Punjab government to reclaim drainage channels encroached by housing construction and strictly enforce the Punjab Floodplain Act 2014.

She also called for improved drainage systems near the motorway and stressed that the 18th Amendment had created governance gaps in tackling national-level issues like climate change, extremism, and population growth.

MNA Samina Khalid Ghurki urged lawmakers to rise above party lines. “Being in opposition should not mean rejecting every initiative of the government. As Muslims and Pakistanis, it is our duty to support legislation that benefits the people,” she said. Warning of food shortages and inflation once floodwaters recede, she stressed long-term planning.

MNA Shahida Akhtar Ali described the disaster as a “national trial” requiring unity. She said Pakistan was suffering the worst impacts of climate change despite contributing less than one percent of global emissions.

She cited encroachments on waterways, poor urban planning, and massive deforestation in KP, which had caused losses of Rs1.7 billion. She proposed research at universities to identify species to prevent soil erosion and called for strict regulation of housing societies lacking proper drainage or disaster resilience.

She urged MNAs to take responsibility for identifying illegal constructions in their Constituencies and praised volunteers in Buner who rescued victims before official machinery arrived.

“If volunteers without portfolios can act swiftly, why can’t state institutions with vast resources do the same?” she questioned.

MNA Asiya Ishaq said Pakistan bore the brunt of climate change while major polluters continued burning fossil fuels.

On behalf of MQM-P, she presented recommendations including establishing food and floodplain zones, banning housing on river routes, building elevated shelters with evacuation drills, and creating a Monsoon Resilience Fund through PSDP, provincial ADPs, and catastrophe bonds.

She criticized reliance on donor pledges, recalling that after the 2022 floods, only a fraction of the $11 billion pledged was delivered.

MNA Nausheen Iftikhar recalled the 2010 and 2022 floods that caused billions in losses, saying the current catastrophe had once again devastated Punjab, KP, and Balochistan. She said 70 villages in her Sialkot constituency were submerged, with 25,000 acres of farmland destroyed. She criticized the timber and land mafias for worsening disasters through illegal encroachments, calling it “more of a man-made tragedy than a natural one.”

MNA Noor Alam Khan expressed sorrow over lives lost in Buner, Shangla, Peshawar, and Punjab, stressing unity across provinces. He criticized bureaucrats for issuing unlawful NOCs that allowed construction on riverbeds. “Rivers never abandon their natural paths—even after a hundred years they return,” he said, urging accountability of officers who enabled illegal encroachments.

He also censured weak provincial disaster responses, noting that KP’s PDMA lacked even basic rescue equipment. He demanded a House resolution against encroachments and accountability for corrupt officials who had enriched themselves while citizens suffered.

