MNC, UNODC to launch drug use survey

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :The Ministry of Narcotics Control and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) will launch the National Drug Use Survey Pakistan 2022-23 on Wednesday.

Back in 2012 and 2013, the UNODC, in collaboration with the Ministry of Narcotics Control and other national stakeholders, conducted a national survey to estimate the extent and patterns of drug use in Pakistan.

The overall results of the survey revealed that approximately six percent of the population – nine percent of the adult male population and 2.9 percent of the adult female population - equivalent to 6.7 million people - had used a substance other than alcohol and tobacco in the year preceding the survey.

Senior government officials, representatives of international community, private-sector associations, development partners, people from academia, ambassadors, diplomats, and colleagues from UN agencies will attend the event.