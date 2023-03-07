MNCH hands over machines, medical equipment to gynecology dept

Provincial Coordinator Maternal Newborn and Child Health (MNCH) Programme Dr Ismail Mirawni on Tuesday said the MNCH was striving hard to facilitate the gynaecology departments by providing basic health facilities

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Provincial Coordinator Maternal Newborn and Child Health (MNCH) Programme Dr Ismail Mirawni on Tuesday said the MNCH was striving hard to facilitate the gynaecology departments by providing basic health facilities.

He expressed these views during the handing over ceremony of the equipment and machines to the gynaecology department, at Sandeman Hospital Quetta.

Former Medical Superintendant Civil Hospital Quetta and senior doctors of the gynaecology department were also present.

The medical equipment included a CBC machine, a chemistry analyzer machine and six delivery tables.

Dr Ismail Mirwani said that under the aegis of MNCH, oxygen therapy and other training are being conducted in the gynaecology department, at Civil Hospital Quetta.

He assured that all possible support will be provided for modern medical facilities and manpower training on modern lines and provision of medical equipment and missionaries in the department of gynaecology "Efforts are being made to provide maternal and child-related health facilities in all the hospitals of the province," he added.