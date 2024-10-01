MNCH Program Boosts Healthcare Infrastructure In Balochistan
Published October 01, 2024
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) In a significant move to enhance maternal healthcare in Balochistan, the Maternal, Newborn and Child Health (MNCH) Program headed by Dr Gul Sabeen Azam, has established a Pre-Fabricated Static Centre in Dera Bugti.
"This initiative, directed by Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfaraz Bugti, aims to reduce maternal mortality rates in the region by providing accessible healthcare services," said Dr Gul Sabeen, Provincial Coordinator MNCH Balochistan while talking to APP here Tuesday.
She noted that the newly inaugurated Centre, launched by Ejaz Sarwar, DC Dera Bugti, with support from Dr. Azam Bugti, DHO Quetta, will facilitate normal deliveries and enable swift referrals of complicated cases to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ).
To address transportation delays, Dr Gul Sabeen said a critical factor in Balochistan's high maternal mortality rates, an ambulance has also been provided.
This development follows the MNCH Program's earlier successes in Usta Mohammad and Naseerabad, where similar Pre-Fabricated Units were established in 2022.
About increasing its outreach, she said the program plans to extend its support to other districts, further strengthening healthcare infrastructure in the province.
The Pre-Fabricated Static Centre is a testament to the provincial government's commitment to improving healthcare outcomes in Balochistan.
By leveraging innovative, prefabricated construction solutions, the MNCH Program can rapidly establish quality healthcare facilities, bridging gaps in medical services and saving lives.
