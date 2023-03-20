UrduPoint.com

MNCH, UNFPA To Expand Health Facilities Program In Flood-hit Areas

Faizan Hashmi Published March 20, 2023 | 09:04 PM

MNCH, UNFPA to expand health facilities program in flood-hit areas

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :MNCH program, the Department of Health, the Government of Balochistan, United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) have decided to further expand maternal and child facilities in the flood-affected districts.

It was decided in a meeting held the other day, said a handout issued by the health department here on Monday.

Dr. Ismail Mirwani, the provincial head of the MNCH program Balochistan, Kameel Ahmed, UNFPA. Dr Rashid. Dr Sarmad, Miss Anita Ahuja, Zakaria Khan were prominent among others.

It may be recalled that two MNCH hospitals in Sohbatpur and Osta Mohammad districts were established on an emergency basis, where round-the-clock health facilities are being provided to women and children.

It was also decided in the meeting that to supply the equipment and gynaecology and Obstetricians of the province, doctors, nurses, midwives, and lady health visitors will be given modern training regarding saving the lives of pregnant women and children in case of natural calamities.

It was noted that the United Nations Population Fund, has decided to award the MNCH program based on the overall best performance.

These measures will help the province in controlling maternal and child mortality.

