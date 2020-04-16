MNM scam:Lahore High Court orders formation of medical board to examine accused

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 09:33 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday ordered formation of a special medical board for medical examination of Muhammad Ahmad Sial, a key accused in MNM motorcycle scam

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday ordered formation of a special medical board for medical examination of Muhammad Ahmad Sial, a key accused in MNM motorcycle scam.

The court also sought the report of the board within ten days.

The bench comprising Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem and Justice Farooq Haider passed the orders on second bail petition filed by Ahmed Sial in MNM motorcycle scam .

The petitioner's counsel argued before the bench that LHC had dismissed first bail petition of the accused on merit.

He submitted that the accused was behind the bars for last two years. He stated that after serving 90 days on physical remand, the accused was sent to jail.

He submitted that although the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed the reference but the trial had not commenced yet.

He argued that the accused was a cardiac patient since 2000 and even now he was admitted in Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC).

He submitted that the accused deserved bail over medical grounds and delay in commencement of trial. He mentioned that former Evacuee Trust Property Board chairman Asif Hashmi was given bail over delay in commencement of trial.

The bench after hearing arguments ordered medical superintendent PIC to form a special medical board for examination of the accused besides seeking the report within ten days.

The NAB had filed Rs 10 billion reference against 39 accused in MNM motorcycle scam. The accused defrauded public at large by luring them into getting motorbikes for only Rs 25000.

