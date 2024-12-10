MNS Agri University organizes innovative projects exhibition

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif (MNS) Agricultural University Multan organized a grand exhibition showcasing innovative and creative projects from across Pakistan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Muhammad Nawaz Sharif (MNS) Agricultural University Multan organized a grand exhibition showcasing innovative and creative projects from across Pakistan.

About 30 public and private universities presented unique ideas, attracting significant attention from academia and industry. The event also featured a "Venture Spark" session focusing on Agriculture and Food Security. Renowned agricultural and industrial experts delivered insightful speeches during the session. Secretary Services South Punjab, Engineer Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen, graced the event as the chief guest. Notable attendees included MNS University Vice-Chancellor Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmad Rajwana, Vice-Chancellor Ghazi University Prof. Dr. Ashfaq Ahmad Chattha, Vice-Chancellor Women University Prof. Dr. Kulsoom Paracha, Director BIAEC Prof. Dr. Mubashar Mehdi, Director ORIC Prof. Dr. Junaid Ali, faculty members, and hundreds of students.

In his address, Secretary Services South Punjab Engineer Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen emphasized the vital role of agriculture in country 's economy, highlighting its importance in ensuring food security amidst the growing global population.

He underlined South Punjab’s potential as a key driver of agricultural advancement and stressed the need for research and skill development in education to keep pace with global progress.

Applauding the Venture Spark initiative, Tareen said, “Bringing universities, industrialists, and policymakers together on a single platform is a promising step towards a brighter future. The creative ideas presented by students can bring innovation to agriculture and contribute to economic stability.” He congratulated the university administration and participating students for organizing a successful event.

The event concluded with awards for outstanding ideas. The first prize for the best idea went to Bahria University Islamabad, followed by MNS Agricultural University Multan and Islamia University Bahawalpur securing second and third positions, respectively.

In the individual category, Manahil Nadeem and Mah Rukh won the first prize, while Sabah and Ali Hassan bagged the second prize. The third prize was awarded to Zunaira and Asim Munir. A total of 12 awards were distributed under the Venture Spark initiative.