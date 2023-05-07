UrduPoint.com

MNS Engineering University Students Prepare Solar Powered Bike

Sumaira FH Published May 07, 2023 | 02:10 PM

MNS Engineering University Students prepare solar powered bike

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) :Students of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Engineering and Technology prepared a solar powered bike which will be put on display on May 9, during convocation of the varsity.

The bike speed is about 30km per hour and it covers 40 kilometers, once it is fully charged.

Besides this, the varsity students are working on different projects including 3-D Printer, solar powered AC inverters.

This was stated by Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Muhammad Kamran in a ceremony here.

He suggested students to come to the engineering field as it would not only offer them handsome earnings but would also help put the country towards technological advancement and matchless prosperity.

Social figure Syed Abid Imam and President Young Pakistanis Organization Naeem Iqbal Naeem also spoke and stressed upon students to acquire knowledge in modern discipline to compete with the world and serve the country in an amicable way.

