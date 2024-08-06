MNS UET holds "Make in Pakistan " exhibition

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Engineering and Technology (MNSUET) hosted a “Make in Pakistan” exhibition, on Tuesday, featuring cost-effective and innovative projects developed by students.

The exhibits included a solar inverter, an electric bike, a drone, and an intelligent white cane for visually impaired individuals. Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab, Fuad Hashim Rabbani, attended the exhibition as the chief guest.

MNSUET VC,Dr Kamran Khan, Registrar PDr. Asim Umar, Dr. Mehran Bashir, and other faculty members were present.

The ACS Fuad Hashim Rabbani praised the university administration for organizing the exhibition, showcasing the talent, hard work, and dedication of both students and faculty members. He stressed the importance of registering and patenting the products to ensure that inventors receive royalties.

Rabbani emphasized the importance of collaboration between the business community, private sector, and educational institutions to create a fund that supports the commercial production of these innovative products.

He highlighted the significance of scientific advancements for national progress and prosperity, noting that initiatives like “Make in Pakistan” are essential for fostering self-reliance, self-sufficiency, and sustainable development.

VC Dr. Muhammad Kamran briefed the ACS about the projects, noting that the electric motorcycle, which can travel 75 km on a single charge, was developed at a cost of Rs 1.25 lac. He also mentioned that the solar inverter was created for just Rs 35,000, compared to similar products in the market costing Rs 2 lac.

Additionally, the intelligent white cane for visually impaired individuals offers auditory guidance and sends location updates to relatives via message in case of disorientation.