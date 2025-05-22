MNS University manufacture low-cost mini tractor for small farmers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture's department of Agricultural Engineering Multan (MNSUAM), in collaboration with the Agricultural Mechanization Research Institute (AMRI), has successfully manufactured a low-cost mini tractor powered by a 200cc locally-assembled petrol engine.

The project, led by Engineer Dr. Umair Sultan and financially supported by the Higher education Commission (HEC), aims to provide an affordable, locally viable solution for small-scale farmers. The tractor’s most notable features include its low production cost and ease of maintenance, with all parts readily available in the local market. Its engine was based on technology commonly used in motorcycles and rickshaws, making it repairable at any small workshop — a significant advantage for farmers in remote areas.

Initially make for research and development purposes, the mini tractor has been successfully tested with various seed drill machines. Future developments will focus on integrating it with other agricultural implements to enhance its utility.

Field trials revealed that the tractor consumes only 0.99 liters of fuel per hour, significantly less than traditional 50-horsepower tractors, reducing both operational costs and environmental impact.

The compact design of the tractor makes it ideal for use in orchards and narrow farming spaces where conventional large tractors cannot operate efficiently. Due to its affordability and performance, the innovation holds great promise for transforming small-scale farming practices in Pakistan.

"MNSUAM recently secured first position in the Agricultural Sciences category at a prestigious national competition featuring 1,100 projects from 60 universities and colleges across Pakistan". The university was awarded Rs. 500,000 in recognition of its innovation and research excellence. This milestone further establishes MNSUAM as a leading academic institution in South Punjab and a growing center of innovation in agricultural technology,the press release concluded.