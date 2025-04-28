Open Menu

MNS University Of Agriculture Shines In HEC Annual Rankings

Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2025 | 04:20 PM

MNS University of Agriculture shines in HEC annual rankings

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture Multan (MNSUAM) has achieved remarkable distinctions in the Higher Education Commission’s (HEC) Annual Evaluation Report 2023-2024, further cementing its leadership in agricultural education, research, and innovation.

In the business Incubation and Agricultural Entrepreneurship Center (BIAEC) category, MNSUAM secured the first position in South Punjab (regional ranking), first position in Punjab (provincial ranking), and second position nationwide. Meanwhile, in the Office of Research, Innovation, and Commercialization (ORIC) category, the university earned the first position in South Punjab, third position in Punjab, and eighth position across Pakistan.

These accolades highlight the university’s commitment to academic excellence, cutting-edge research, and sustainable innovation in agriculture.

Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmed Rajwana congratulated faculty, students, and staff on the outstanding achievement. He especially commended Director ORIC Professor Dr.

Junaid Ahmad Khan and Director BIAEC Professor Dr. Mubashar Mehdi for their exemplary leadership.

"This recognition from HEC is a testament to the relentless dedication of our entire university community. Securing top positions reflects our strong resolve to drive innovation in agricultural education and contribute effectively to solving national challenges," he said.

HEC's rigorous evaluation process measures universities on academic quality, research productivity, and institutional performance. MNSUAM’s top rankings reaffirm its vital role in advancing sustainable solutions for agricultural and economic growth.

The university remains committed to expanding its research capacity, modernizing curricula, and strengthening community engagement programs, solidifying its status as a model institution not only in South Punjab but across Pakistan.

Founded to revolutionize agricultural education, MNSUAM continues to produce skilled experts and promote innovation, shaping the future of agriculture in the region and beyond.

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs awarded 2025 Golden Peacock National ..

Dubai Customs awarded 2025 Golden Peacock National Quality Award

43 minutes ago
 Shahid Afridi advises Mohammad Rizwan to refrain f ..

Shahid Afridi advises Mohammad Rizwan to refrain from making excuses

2 hours ago
 Sanam Javed, her husband detained from outside Lah ..

Sanam Javed, her husband detained from outside Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail

2 hours ago
 PSL X: Karachi Kings’ foreign players to return ..

PSL X: Karachi Kings’ foreign players to return to Pakistan from Dubai today

2 hours ago
 Indian RJ Mehwish’s new video fuels rumours abou ..

Indian RJ Mehwish’s new video fuels rumours about relations with Cricketer Yuz ..

3 hours ago
 Nahid Rana joins Peshawar Zalmi for PSL X

Nahid Rana joins Peshawar Zalmi for PSL X

3 hours ago
TCL Hosts Exclusive Tech Event, "TCL Vision," in B ..

TCL Hosts Exclusive Tech Event, "TCL Vision," in Bhurban to Unveil Premium QD Mi ..

3 hours ago
 PCB reschedules two HBL PSL X matches due to heatw ..

PCB reschedules two HBL PSL X matches due to heatwave

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2025

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan