MNS University Of Agriculture Shines In HEC Annual Rankings
Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2025 | 04:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture Multan (MNSUAM) has achieved remarkable distinctions in the Higher Education Commission’s (HEC) Annual Evaluation Report 2023-2024, further cementing its leadership in agricultural education, research, and innovation.
In the business Incubation and Agricultural Entrepreneurship Center (BIAEC) category, MNSUAM secured the first position in South Punjab (regional ranking), first position in Punjab (provincial ranking), and second position nationwide. Meanwhile, in the Office of Research, Innovation, and Commercialization (ORIC) category, the university earned the first position in South Punjab, third position in Punjab, and eighth position across Pakistan.
These accolades highlight the university’s commitment to academic excellence, cutting-edge research, and sustainable innovation in agriculture.
Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmed Rajwana congratulated faculty, students, and staff on the outstanding achievement. He especially commended Director ORIC Professor Dr.
Junaid Ahmad Khan and Director BIAEC Professor Dr. Mubashar Mehdi for their exemplary leadership.
"This recognition from HEC is a testament to the relentless dedication of our entire university community. Securing top positions reflects our strong resolve to drive innovation in agricultural education and contribute effectively to solving national challenges," he said.
HEC's rigorous evaluation process measures universities on academic quality, research productivity, and institutional performance. MNSUAM’s top rankings reaffirm its vital role in advancing sustainable solutions for agricultural and economic growth.
The university remains committed to expanding its research capacity, modernizing curricula, and strengthening community engagement programs, solidifying its status as a model institution not only in South Punjab but across Pakistan.
Founded to revolutionize agricultural education, MNSUAM continues to produce skilled experts and promote innovation, shaping the future of agriculture in the region and beyond.
