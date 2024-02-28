MNS University Sign MoU With Private Industry On Environment Project
Muhammad Irfan Published February 28, 2024 | 10:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) Multan signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with an industrial company here Wednesday for cooperation on an environment-friendly industrial project.
Vice Chancellor MNSUA Prof. Dr.
Ishtiaq Ahmad Rajwana signed the MoU on behalf of universìty while Khawaja Minerals CEO Saud Suhail inked the document representing the company.
Saud Sohail said that the cooperation would not only focus environment but also other issues of industries.
Dr. Gulzar Akhtar said on the occasion that trees would be grown in three rows around solar power project of Khawaja Minerals to save the plant from dust pollution.
Chairman MNSUA horticultur department and directors were also in attendance.
