MNSAU Fortifies Research Ties With Visit To Jalalpur Pirwala Experimental Farm
Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2025 | 06:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Agriculture University (MNSAU) Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmed Rajwana led a delegation of faculty members and administrative staff to the Jalalpur Pirwala experimental farm on Sunday.
The visit aimed to foster research collaboration, enhance faculty engagement, and review the farm’s transformation from barren land to a thriving agricultural hub. Once an unproductive 500-acre expanse, the research farm has been revitalised through strategic planning, institutional support, and persistent efforts. Nearly all of the land is now under cultivation, with advanced irrigation systems, including two electric water turbines transporting water from six kilometers away, ensuring sustainability.
Dr. Abdul Ghaffar, Director of University Farms, welcomed the delegation and outlined the farm’s progress under a ten-year strategic plan focused on research-driven agricultural development. The farm features diverse plantations, including climate-resilient species like moringa, guava, and pomegranate. A partnership with WWF has facilitated the planting of 14,000 fruit trees on 25 acres, while olive adaptability trials and a drip irrigation system spanning 10 acres highlight advancements in modern farming techniques.
Fisheries and livestock projects have also been introduced, complemented by newly established storage facilities and training centers.
A key highlight of the visit was the inauguration of the Eddy Flux Tower, a sophisticated system for analysing crop transpiration and environmental interactions. Engineering expert Dr. Saifullah briefed faculty members on the tower’s role in gathering critical data for sustainable farming practices.
Faculty members commended the farm’s rapid progress and engaged in knowledge-sharing sessions during their tour of the facilities. The visit concluded with a traditional lunch, reinforcing camaraderie among participants.
Vice Chancellor Dr. Rajwana praised the faculty’s contributions and encouraged integrating academic research with the farm’s ongoing projects, adding that collaboration between fieldwork and academia is crucial for agricultural innovation.
