MNSUA Celebrates Punjab Culture Day
Sumaira FH Published April 14, 2025 | 06:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture Multan (MNSUAM) celebrated Punjab Culture Day to promote and pay tribute to the richness of Punjabi culture here on Monday.
To highlight the vibrant culture of Punjab, traditional music, Bhangra, Jhoomar, folk songs, handicraft exhibitions, traditional attire, and Punjabi food stalls were held. In addition, poetry sessions focusing on Punjabi heritage and values added a rich cultural touch to the atmosphere.
In his message, MNSUAM VC, Prof Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmed Rajwana stated that that culture is our identity. The land of Punjab has nurtured traditions of knowledge, love, and harmony that have been passed down through generations.
The university aims not only to provide scientific education but also to pass on cultural heritage to the younger generations, he informed.
Hall warden Dr. Mirza Abdul Qayyum said that cultural events play a vital role in shaping the personalities of our residential students. Today’s programme proved that through art and culture, we can build a positive society, he notes.
At the end, guests and participants were presented with the Pagri (turban), a symbol of Punjabi culture. The university administration pledged to continue prioritizing such cultural activities in the future.
Recent Stories
Saif bin Zayed meets with Director of Government Agency at Cabinet of Ministers ..
General Civil Aviation Authority announces resumption of air flights between UAE ..
UAE’s Premier Marine delivers Rawabi 73 to Vallianz Offshore Services
Elite group of professional, amateur anglers to compete in Yas Grand Kingfish Ch ..
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Republic of North Macedo ..
Government estimate shows record decline of Japanese nationals as of October 202 ..
Zayed bin Hamad honours French rider Kevin Staut as winner of 14th UAE President ..
Real estate leaders discuss opportunities in shaping future of urban infrastruct ..
UAE President and Prime Minister of North Macedonia discuss bilateral cooperatio ..
UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, approves launch of first integrated ..
Portugese Deus brothers win FIP Silver Damac Dubai
Dubai International Airport’s global lead reflects emirate’s status: CEO of ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Notorious drug dealer arrested in raid5 hours ago
-
10 highly talented students from Diamer join WAPDA Cadet College Tarbela5 hours ago
-
Punjab Culture Day celebrated with zeal at Rawalpindi colleges5 hours ago
-
Turkish, Iranian envoys call on Chief Justice Yahya Afridi to deepen judicial cooperation5 hours ago
-
PFA seals catering unit involved in food poising incident5 hours ago
-
Heatwave grips country; temperatures soar above normal across regions:PMD5 hours ago
-
Cultural celebrations introduce identity to our youth, Station Commander Murree6 hours ago
-
SSUET holds session to review progress of ACTIVE project6 hours ago
-
MWM to hold intra-party elections on April 19; secretary MWM6 hours ago
-
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding Polio arrangements6 hours ago
-
Drug, liquor suppliers nabbed6 hours ago
-
Three Muzaffargarh's athletes selected for Asian U-17 Junior Athletics Championship in Bahrain6 hours ago