Open Menu

MNSUA Celebrates Punjab Culture Day

Sumaira FH Published April 14, 2025 | 06:30 PM

MNSUA celebrates Punjab Culture Day

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture Multan (MNSUAM) celebrated Punjab Culture Day to promote and pay tribute to the richness of Punjabi culture here on Monday.

To highlight the vibrant culture of Punjab, traditional music, Bhangra, Jhoomar, folk songs, handicraft exhibitions, traditional attire, and Punjabi food stalls were held. In addition, poetry sessions focusing on Punjabi heritage and values added a rich cultural touch to the atmosphere.

In his message, MNSUAM VC, Prof Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmed Rajwana stated that that culture is our identity. The land of Punjab has nurtured traditions of knowledge, love, and harmony that have been passed down through generations.

The university aims not only to provide scientific education but also to pass on cultural heritage to the younger generations, he informed.

Hall warden Dr. Mirza Abdul Qayyum said that cultural events play a vital role in shaping the personalities of our residential students. Today’s programme proved that through art and culture, we can build a positive society, he notes.

At the end, guests and participants were presented with the Pagri (turban), a symbol of Punjabi culture. The university administration pledged to continue prioritizing such cultural activities in the future.

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed meets with Director of Government A ..

Saif bin Zayed meets with Director of Government Agency at Cabinet of Ministers ..

5 hours ago
 General Civil Aviation Authority announces resumpt ..

General Civil Aviation Authority announces resumption of air flights between UAE ..

5 hours ago
 UAE’s Premier Marine delivers Rawabi 73 to Valli ..

UAE’s Premier Marine delivers Rawabi 73 to Vallianz Offshore Services

6 hours ago
 Elite group of professional, amateur anglers to co ..

Elite group of professional, amateur anglers to compete in Yas Grand Kingfish Ch ..

6 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minist ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Republic of North Macedo ..

7 hours ago
 Government estimate shows record decline of Japane ..

Government estimate shows record decline of Japanese nationals as of October 202 ..

7 hours ago
Zayed bin Hamad honours French rider Kevin Staut a ..

Zayed bin Hamad honours French rider Kevin Staut as winner of 14th UAE President ..

7 hours ago
 Real estate leaders discuss opportunities in shapi ..

Real estate leaders discuss opportunities in shaping future of urban infrastruct ..

7 hours ago
 UAE President and Prime Minister of North Macedoni ..

UAE President and Prime Minister of North Macedonia discuss bilateral cooperatio ..

8 hours ago
 UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, appro ..

UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, approves launch of first integrated ..

8 hours ago
 Portugese Deus brothers win FIP Silver Damac Dubai

Portugese Deus brothers win FIP Silver Damac Dubai

8 hours ago
 Dubai International Airport’s global lead reflec ..

Dubai International Airport’s global lead reflects emirate’s status: CEO of ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan