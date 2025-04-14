MNSUA celebrates Punjab Culture Day

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture Multan (MNSUAM) celebrated Punjab Culture Day to promote and pay tribute to the richness of Punjabi culture here on Monday.

To highlight the vibrant culture of Punjab, traditional music, Bhangra, Jhoomar, folk songs, handicraft exhibitions, traditional attire, and Punjabi food stalls were held. In addition, poetry sessions focusing on Punjabi heritage and values added a rich cultural touch to the atmosphere.

In his message, MNSUAM VC, Prof Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmed Rajwana stated that that culture is our identity. The land of Punjab has nurtured traditions of knowledge, love, and harmony that have been passed down through generations.

The university aims not only to provide scientific education but also to pass on cultural heritage to the younger generations, he informed.

Hall warden Dr. Mirza Abdul Qayyum said that cultural events play a vital role in shaping the personalities of our residential students. Today’s programme proved that through art and culture, we can build a positive society, he notes.

At the end, guests and participants were presented with the Pagri (turban), a symbol of Punjabi culture. The university administration pledged to continue prioritizing such cultural activities in the future.