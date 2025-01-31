Open Menu

MNSUA Collaborates With Australian Institutions To Improve Irrigation Water Management

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2025 | 05:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) The Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA), in partnership with leading Australian universities and the Australian Centre for International Agricultural Research (ACIAR), has launched a joint initiative to improve water management in agriculture.

The collaboration aims to develop sustainable solutions for optimizing water use and addressing the challenges of water scarcity and climate change in Pakistan’s agricultural sector. Led by Prof. Dr. Irfan Ahmed Baig, the project will focus on maximising water efficiency in key crop production systems.

A high-level meeting was held at MNSUA to finalise the project proposal, attended by Neil Leeser (Water Manager) and Munawar Kazmi (Country Manager, ACIAR), along with senior faculty members and researchers from MNSUA including Prof. Dr. Mubashir Mehdi, Prof.

Dr. Junaid Ali Khan, Dr. Alamgir Akhtar Khan, Dr. Tanveer-ul-Haq, Dr. Nazar Fareed, and Dr. Khurram Mubeen.

VC Prof. Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmed Rajwana outlined MNSUAM’s achievements in agricultural innovation and highlighted the role of international collaboration in improving Pakistan’s water productivity. The Australian delegation expressed confidence in the project’s potential to enhance water-efficient farming and strengthen research partnerships.

This initiative is expected to benefit farmers by improving crop yields, conserving water resources, and promoting climate resilience. It will also facilitate joint research, student exchange programs, and technology transfer between MNSUA and its Australian counterparts.

As implementation begins, both parties remain committed to advancing sustainable agriculture and securing Pakistan’s food and water future.

