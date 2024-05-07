MNSUA colourful Library Book Festival to kick off on Wednesday

Around 150 publishers from across Pakistan would be showcasing their books at a colourful Library Book Festival being organized by Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) on May 8, 2024

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Around 150 publishers from across Pakistan would be showcasing their books at a colourful library Book Festival being organized by Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) on May 8, 2024.

This mega festival would feature many entertaining activities such as food festival, debate competition, student and family gala and music programs. The Library Book Festival would be formally inaugurated 10:30 am on Wednesday, MNSUA spokesman said.