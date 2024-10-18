MNSUA Decides To Launch Manahil Shaheed Scholarship
Sumaira FH Published October 18, 2024 | 05:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) The Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) on Friday announced launch of Manahil Shaheed Scholarship, in memory of a student, who lost her life in a tragic bus accident on Sept 23 last.
Additionally, the location of the accident on campus has been renamed Manahil Shaheed Square.
Vice-Chancellor MNSUA Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmed Rajwana shared the decision during a meeting with the Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani Friday to brief him on the measures taken to honour the late student. MNSUA Registrar, Asif Nawaz, was also present. The VC informed the ACS that the university community remains in mourning following the tragic accident and explained that a special meeting of the syndicate has been called to officially approve the Manahil Shaheed Scholarship. A plan is underway to expand Manahil Shaheed Square, he said.
He also briefed the ACS that a separate gate and parking area have been designated for students reaching the varsity by motorcycle.
ACS South Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani expressed his grief and condolences, terming the incident not just an accident but a tragedy that leaves an indelible mark on the mind. He praised female students who commute by motorcycle, noting that they are a source of pride for their families and embody the first step toward female empowerment, a move that should be encouraged. He lauded the university’s decision to establish a scholarship in Manahil's name, stating that it would keep the flame of knowledge burning. Rabbani suggested constructing shelters for students at bus stops within the university. He directed the heads of all public and private educational institutions to reassess traffic routes in their campuses to prevent such unfortunate accidents in the future.
