Open Menu

MNSUA Decides To Launch Manahil Shaheed Scholarship

Sumaira FH Published October 18, 2024 | 05:30 PM

MNSUA decides to launch Manahil Shaheed Scholarship

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) The Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) on Friday announced launch of Manahil Shaheed Scholarship, in memory of a student, who lost her life in a tragic bus accident on Sept 23 last.

Additionally, the location of the accident on campus has been renamed Manahil Shaheed Square.

Vice-Chancellor MNSUA Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmed Rajwana shared the decision during a meeting with the Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani Friday to brief him on the measures taken to honour the late student. MNSUA Registrar, Asif Nawaz, was also present. The VC informed the ACS that the university community remains in mourning following the tragic accident and explained that a special meeting of the syndicate has been called to officially approve the Manahil Shaheed Scholarship. A plan is underway to expand Manahil Shaheed Square, he said.

He also briefed the ACS that a separate gate and parking area have been designated for students reaching the varsity by motorcycle.

ACS South Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani expressed his grief and condolences, terming the incident not just an accident but a tragedy that leaves an indelible mark on the mind. He praised female students who commute by motorcycle, noting that they are a source of pride for their families and embody the first step toward female empowerment, a move that should be encouraged. He lauded the university’s decision to establish a scholarship in Manahil's name, stating that it would keep the flame of knowledge burning. Rabbani suggested constructing shelters for students at bus stops within the university. He directed the heads of all public and private educational institutions to reassess traffic routes in their campuses to prevent such unfortunate accidents in the future.

Related Topics

Accident Nawaz Sharif Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Agriculture Student Traffic All

Recent Stories

Who will lead Pakistan team for white-ball series ..

Who will lead Pakistan team for white-ball series against Australia?

2 hours ago
 Shan Masood celebrates victory in Multan Test, vow ..

Shan Masood celebrates victory in Multan Test, vows similar performance in third ..

2 hours ago
 Shaheens to commence their Emerging Teams T20 Asia ..

Shaheens to commence their Emerging Teams T20 Asia Cup campaign against India to ..

2 hours ago
 From now on will show ministerial attitude, Azma t ..

From now on will show ministerial attitude, Azma tells journalists

2 hours ago
 Lahore police arrest over 350 PTI activists follow ..

Lahore police arrest over 350 PTI activists following protest call

4 hours ago
 Talagang Chambers of Commerce and Industry to boos ..

Talagang Chambers of Commerce and Industry to boost local economy: Zahid Chaudha ..

4 hours ago
PM writes letter to US president for release, retu ..

PM writes letter to US president for release, return of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui to Pa ..

5 hours ago
 Pakistan beat England in Multan Test

Pakistan beat England in Multan Test

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 October 2024

9 hours ago
 Consensus reached on constitutional amendments, sa ..

Consensus reached on constitutional amendments, says Governor Punjab Sardar Sale ..

18 hours ago
 Mendis clinches Sri Lanka series win over West Ind ..

Mendis clinches Sri Lanka series win over West Indies

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan