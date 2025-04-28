MNSUA develops low-cost mini-tractor

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) The Department of Agricultural Engineering at Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) Multan, in collaboration with the Agricultural Mechanization Research Institute (AMRI) Multan, has developed a compact, low-cost tractor powered by a 200cc petrol engine.

Locally manufactured and supported financially by the Higher education Commission, the project was led by Engineer Dr. Umair Sultan. Designed as an affordable solution for small farmers, the mini-tractor stands out for its low maintenance and easy repair. All its parts are locally available, allowing any small workshop to handle repairs. Its engine technology is based on systems used in motorcycles and rickshaws, making it simple for local mechanics to service.

Initially developed for research and development purposes, the tractor has been successfully tested with different seed-sowing machines. Future work will focus on integrating it with a broader range of agricultural equipment to enhance its utility. Field tests show that the mini-tractor consumes just 0.

99 liters of fuel per hour, a major improvement compared to conventional 50-horsepower tractors, promising significant cost savings for farmers and a reduction in environmental pollution. The compact design of the tractor makes it ideal for orchards and narrow spaces where larger tractors struggle to operate. With its affordability, fuel efficiency, and versatility, this innovation could become a breakthrough for small-scale farming communities.

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) Multan has achieved a major milestone by securing first position in the Agricultural Sciences category at a prestigious national competition, where 1,100 projects from 60 universities and colleges were evaluated.

The university's innovative mini tractor, earned an impressive award of Rs 500,000.

Powered by a locally manufactured 200cc petrol engine, the-mini tractor was designed under the leadership of Engineer Dr. Umair Sultan with financial support from the Higher Education Commission