MNSUA Director ORIC Dr Zulfiqar Ali gets HEC best teacher award

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Director ORIC, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) Dr. Zulifqar Ali, has been awarded HEC best teacher award for 2021.

The Higher education Commission (HEC) introduced this award in 2003 aiming at acknowledging and encouraging the teachers who have achieved excellence in their profession.

In this competition 34 universities participated and after an evaluation process only three universities were short-listed for the award.

Prof. Dr Zulifqar topped among the contestants of three universities.

Dr Zulfiqar Ali is an expert of Plant Breeding & Genetics Department.

MNSUA VC, Dr Asif Ali said that we are building the capacity of our faculty members and students in a way that they can achieve excellency in their career.