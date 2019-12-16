MNSUA holds candlelit vigil for APS martyrs

(@imziishan)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :A candlelit vigil and prayers ceremony for martyrs of Army Public school (APS) Peshawar was held at Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) in connection with their fifth martyrdom anniversary.

Titled 'Hum Tumhain Bhooley Nahi' (We have not forgotten you), the ceremony was attended by a good number of students and faculty members.

A two-minute silence was also observed to pay tribute to the martyrs.

A pictorial exhibition was also held on the occasion.