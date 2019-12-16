UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MNSUA Holds Candlelit Vigil For APS Martyrs

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 36 seconds ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 07:20 PM

MNSUA holds candlelit vigil for APS martyrs

A candlelit vigil and prayers ceremony for martyrs of Army Public School (APS) Peshawar was held at Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) in connection with their fifth martyrdom anniversary

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :A candlelit vigil and prayers ceremony for martyrs of Army Public school (APS) Peshawar was held at Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) in connection with their fifth martyrdom anniversary.

Titled 'Hum Tumhain Bhooley Nahi' (We have not forgotten you), the ceremony was attended by a good number of students and faculty members.

A two-minute silence was also observed to pay tribute to the martyrs.

A pictorial exhibition was also held on the occasion.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Peshawar Army Martyrs Shaheed Agriculture

Recent Stories

Six uncapped players in South Africa Test squad to ..

38 seconds ago

Police to strengthen relations with community

40 seconds ago

Semifinals, final of Ufone KP Football Cup on Dece ..

41 seconds ago

2019's last countrywide anti-polio drive kicks off ..

43 seconds ago

Speaker for raising 'Educational Army' to enhance ..

5 minutes ago

Fayyaz Ul Hassan Chohan inaugurates anti-polio dri ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.