MNSUA holds walk against Indian atrocities in IOK

A large number of students of the Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) participated in a walk under Kashmir Mobilization Campaign here Friday to condemn atrocities in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) : A large number of students of the Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) participated in a walk under Kashmir Mobilization Campaign here Friday to condemn atrocities in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

Director Students Affairs Dr Mirza Abdul Qayyum, senior tutor Dr Usman Jamshed, registrar Imran Mahmood, Dr Shafqat Nawaz, Dr Muhammad Amin and other faculty members led the walk participated by hundreds of students, an MNSUA spokesman said in a statement.

Participants were holding placards and banners inscribed with slogans expressing solidarity with people of the IOK and condemning illegal acts of Indian occupation forces.

Lively nations always stood by the oppressed people for protection of human rights and today's walk was a part of this endeavour, said Dr Abdul Qayyum and Dr Usman while speaking on the occasion.

"We stand united by our Kashmiri brothers and sisters in testing times and condemn the Indian treachery and barbarism." They said, it was time for the United Nations to intervene and get resolved the Kashmir issue as per the UN resolutions through much awaited plebiscite.

Special Dua was also offered for liberation of the IOK at the conclusion of the walk.