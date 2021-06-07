MNSUA holds webinar on World Environment Day

The Department of Soil and Environmental Sciences, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture( MNSUA) in collaboration with Institute of Soil and Environmental Sciences, organized a webinar on World Environment Day here Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :The Department of Soil and Environmental Sciences, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture( MNSUA) in collaboration with Institute of Soil and Environmental Sciences, organized a webinar on World Environment Day here Monday. The objective of this event was to highlight the importance of environment and to discuss possible strategies for the mitigation of environmental issues especially land degradation and water pollution.

Chief Guest, Prof (Retd.) Dr. Riaz Hussain Qureshi, former Vice Chancellor of the University of Agriculture, Faisalabad stressed on the protection of environment and suggested some sustainable solutions in this regard.

Prof. Ed Barrett Lennard from Murdoch University, Perth-Australia delivered a talk on "Soil salinity will be exacerbated by climate change, but hope also remains".

Dr. Hafiz Muhammad Warris, Associate Professor, Chinese academy of Sciences, Jiujiang-China spoke about "Plant diversity and people in Arid Rangeland: The unbreakable bond in Cholistan desert".

Dr. Mohsin Nawaz, Assistant Professor, Department of Agricultural Engineering, discussed about "Water pollution and its management" Speaking on occasion, Vice Chancellor MNSUA, Dr. Asif Ali, said that there was very close relationship between agriculture and environment. We are taking bold steps to protect our environment for our future generations, he added.

Scientists from Australia, China and Pakistan gave valuable presentations on different environmental issues and their sustainable solutions.

Dean, Faculty of Agriculture, University of Agriculture, Faisalabad, Prof. Dr. Javaid Akhtar also explained the relationship between environmental conditions and soil quality and stressed on devising sustainable strategies for the mitigation of environmental degradation to ensure food security.

The event was ended with the vote of thanks by Prof. Dr. Taveer Ul Haq, Chairman, Department of Soil and Environmental Sciences, MNSUAM.

Meanwhile, a digital poster and video competition was also hold among the University's students to sensitize the young generation regarding the environmental issues. Trees were also planted by Vice Chancellor, Staff and students at the end of the event.

It is an established fact that quality of our environment has tremendous impact on our survival, health, food security, economy and prosperity. Keeping in view the importance of environment in our lives, The United Nations in 1974 announced to celebrate "World Environment Day" annually to create awareness regarding the protection of environment. Human activities such as urbanization, industrialization, transportation, trading and intensive agriculture with toxic pesticides are continuously deteriorating environmental quality by releasing hazardous substances in the environment. Therefore, the World Environment Day of 2021 was celebrated under the theme "Ecosystem Restoration" to sensitize the people regarding the need for rehabilitation of damaged environment.