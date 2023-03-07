MNSUA holds weed management week

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Keeping in view the economic and ecological significance of weeds, the Department of Agronomy, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture, Multan (MNSUAM), launched a week-long weed management campaign to create awareness about it and usefulness of effective and timely weed management in field crops.

The week-long activities included community seminars, training workshops, GRC sessions, weed management campaigns in Multan and Jalalpur Pirwala farms, weed eradication from farmers' fields, and demonstrations and awareness walks on the proposed theme.

The campaign kicked off by organizing a hands-on training workshop on weed management. The event covered informative presentations/lectures by subject experts followed by an interactive discussion, a question-answer session, and a field demonstration.

There were intensive interactions and learning experiences for the participants. About 50 participants were trained on innovative weed management practices with special reference to sustainable weed management in a changing climate.

Various aspects of weed management like weed-related issues in the cotton-wheat cropping system, non-chemical weed management, the need and action plan for integrated weed management, herbicide resistance and its detection, identification of weed plants and seeds, selection of herbicides considering crops, weeds and soil structure, spray machine calibration and determination of herbicide dose, comparative assessment of costs and benefits of various weed control methods, safe use of pesticides and control of invasive weeds like parthenium were discussed.

Dr Amar Matloob and Dr Khurram Mubeen imparted practical training to the participants.

Later, a question-answer session was held, wherein experts briefly answered the questions of farmers and students. The participants also visited the Experimental Farm of MNSUAM and witnessed innovative weed management practices and satisfactory weed control leading to healthy crop stands.

During the campaign, students, faculty and field staff removed weeds from sports grounds, lawns and the research area of the university.

A community seminar on weeds was also organized. Dr Abdul Ghaffar, Chairman, Department of Agronomy welcomed the honourable guests, participants from South Punjab Agriculture Forum, students and the farming community.

Dr Khuram Mubeen, Assistant Professor, Agronomy highlighted the farmer's weed-related apprehensions in the cotton-wheat cropping system and the way forward.

Whereas, Dr Amar Matloob, Assistant Professor, Agronomy discussed the challenges and prospects of weed management in Pakistan. He advocated the need for integrated weed management (IWM) practices in field crops.

Dr Rao Muhammad Ikram, Assistant Professor, Agronomy said that land preparation, suicidal germination, seeding time, method, density, fertilizer application rates and timing, crop rotation, row orientation and spacing, and crop residue management can be judiciously exploited to combat weed menace in cotton.

Dr Muhammad Ishtiaq, Assistant Professor, Institute of Plant Protection, gave an insightful presentation regarding the role of weeds as alternative hosts of harmful insects and breeding of friendly insects effective against whitefly and presented his research results.

Prof. Dr Muhammad Ashfaq, Director, Institute of Plant Protection, MNSUAM, in his concluding remarks, urged all the participants to play their role to minimize crop yield losses due to weeds.

He emphasised that it was only possible "when we work together for this cause". Emerging challenges and associated trade-offs for their management should be considered, Dr Ashfaq suggested.

He appreciated the timely initiative of this seminar. He stressed on the need for careful identification and introduction of better management strategies for weed management in field crops.

It is worth mentioning here that in Pakistan, 267 weed species have been identified that cause monetary loss worth US$ 3 billion annually. Out of these, approximately 160 have been reported as weeds in Punjab; of which 50 are serious weeds causing serious economic losses in major field crops.