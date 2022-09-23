MNSUA holds workshop on stress management

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture(MNSUA) arranged a workshop to inform the students that how to deal with stress management,the tools, strategies, or techniques that reduce stress and the negative impacts stress has on mental or physical well-being

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) arranged a workshop to inform the students that how to deal with stress management,the tools, strategies, or techniques that reduce stress and the negative impacts stress has on mental or physical well-being.

Students Affairs Dept, Young Peace Society and Public Health Society organized the workshop wherein known psychiatrist, Dr Imran Sharif delivered a lecture on stress management. He elaborated about anxiety, depression, tension and stress management saying that at times we cannot differentiate either one is facing depression or sadness in a particular situation.

He shed light on different tools and techniques for stress management, adding that it might result in various diseases if it is not properly managed.

A large number of students and faculty members attended the workshop.