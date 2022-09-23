UrduPoint.com

MNSUA Holds Workshop On Stress Management

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 23, 2022 | 07:46 PM

MNSUA holds workshop on stress management

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture(MNSUA) arranged a workshop to inform the students that how to deal with stress management,the tools, strategies, or techniques that reduce stress and the negative impacts stress has on mental or physical well-being

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) arranged a workshop to inform the students that how to deal with stress management,the tools, strategies, or techniques that reduce stress and the negative impacts stress has on mental or physical well-being.

Students Affairs Dept, Young Peace Society and Public Health Society organized the workshop wherein known psychiatrist, Dr Imran Sharif delivered a lecture on stress management. He elaborated about anxiety, depression, tension and stress management saying that at times we cannot differentiate either one is facing depression or sadness in a particular situation.

He shed light on different tools and techniques for stress management, adding that it might result in various diseases if it is not properly managed.

A large number of students and faculty members attended the workshop.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Agriculture Young Sad Depression

Recent Stories

Lavrov to Meet With Top Officials of Serbia, Somal ..

Lavrov to Meet With Top Officials of Serbia, Somalia, Other Nations at UNGA on F ..

8 minutes ago
 Interior Minister congratulates Islamabad police o ..

Interior Minister congratulates Islamabad police over salary increase

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan, speaking for G77/China, urges 'urgent' h ..

Pakistan, speaking for G77/China, urges 'urgent' help to 50 crises-hit developin ..

10 minutes ago
 Municipal committee's temporary employees urge sal ..

Municipal committee's temporary employees urge salaries issue to be resolved

10 minutes ago
 Mainly hot, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

Mainly hot, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

10 minutes ago
 Mehmood for upgrading facilities at Pakistan Post

Mehmood for upgrading facilities at Pakistan Post

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.