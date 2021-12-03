MNSUA holds workshop on wheat production increase

A day long workshop on sustainable increase in wheat production was organized by Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) ORIC department on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :A day long workshop on sustainable increase in wheat production was organized by Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) ORIC department on Friday.

Addressing the training workshop, Director ORIC, Dr. Zulfiqar Ali said that the MNSUA was alive with the problems of the farmers and keeps on conducting seminars and training in this connection.

He mentioned the initiatives and achievements of the university on Jalalpur Pirwala Farm which will really benefit the farmers.

Fatima Fertilizer representative Imran Hameed informed about the selection and effective use of chemical fertilizers for higher wheat production.

He stated that farmers should inspect their lands from crop to crop so that the use of fertilizers is also in accordance with the inspection.

Dr. Abdul Ghaffar spoke on the successful cultivation of wheat in fertile lands, and presented the results of experiments on successful cultivation of wheat on the University's Jalalpur Pirwala Farm.

Dr. Ammar Matool informed about the importance of integrated control of herbs in wheat.

Dr. Muqrib Ali and Dr. Arsalan Khan provided detailed information to the farmers on the harms and prevention of wheat diseases.

A large number of farmers, cultivators and students participated in the workshop.