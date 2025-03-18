MNSUA Hosts Spring Festival
Published March 18, 2025
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) The "Spring Festival" featuring variety of colourful flowers was inaugurated at Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture, here on Tuesday.
Among the flowers displayed at the festival s were chrysanthemums, daffodils, jasmine, roses, daisies, balsams, dew, sunflowers, and marigolds.
The festival was opened by Prof Dr. Muhammad Ramzan, Vice Chancellor of Emerson University, and Professor Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmad Rajwana, VC MNSUA jointly inaugurated the event.
This festival was organized in collaboration with the University's Department of Horticulture and the Directorate of Estate Management, featuring a rare exhibition of flowers and plants to highlight the beauty of the spring season.
The festival captivated the participants with its stunning display of seasonal and evergreen plants. The dazzling colors of the flowers, the fragrances in the air, and the vibrant atmosphere of spring transformed the university environment into a celebration.
Students, faculty members, and visitors greatly appreciated the exhibition and lauded the efforts of the university administration.
During the event, the Vice Chancellors, while addressing the audience, stated, "This festival not only highlights the love for nature but also provides a platform for ideal interaction between students and teachers. The efforts of the Department of Horticulture play a crucial role in promoting agricultural and environmental awareness." They appreciated the hard work of the festival organizers and participants and assured that such programs would continue in the future.
In addition to the plant exhibition, recreational and educational activities were also organized for students, including lectures on plant care, modern gardening techniques, and competitions. Participants not only gained knowledge but also felt a deep connection with nature.
