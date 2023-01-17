MNSUA inks MoU with PACP for checking AIDS, Hepatitis

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture and the Punjab AIDS Control Programme (PACP) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for mutual cooperation to stop Hepatitis and AIDS

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ):Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture and the Punjab AIDS Control Programme (PACP) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for mutual cooperation to stop Hepatitis and AIDS.

The objective of an MOU is to provide a framework to both organizations for performing their social and moral duties in handling these two fatal diseases.

MNSUA VC, Dr. Asif Ali and PACP Director Dr. Muhammad Farooq Ahmed inked the MoU at the former's office.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Farooq said PACP was determined to strengthen ties with other institutions for checking the spread of the diseases, adding they would hold screening camps for diagnosis of HIV AIDS (Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome) and Hepatitis.

Incharge of Advanced Diagnostic Laboratory & Bio-safety Lab level-II, Dr. Javid Hussain said their organization had international standards and added that they had extended this facility to all districts across Punjab.

Dr. Asif Ali, ensured varsity cooperation in this connection and they were trying to improve the health of poor segments of society.