MNSUA Introduces Purification Of Water Through Constructed Wetland Technology

Tue 31st August 2021

MNSUA introduces purification of water through constructed wetland technology

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture, Soil and Environmental Sciences department introduced purification of polluted water through constructed wetland (CW)technology

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture, Soil and Environmental Sciences department introduced purification of polluted water through constructed wetland (CW)technology.

Through this technology, wastewater of mills and factories could also be purified of toxic materials.

In a statement Chairman Soil and Environment Deptt, Dr Tanvir Ul Haq informed that plantation near ponds could be conducted through the technology adding that varsity's experts were making polluted water usable for cultivation by Constructed Wetland technology.

It merits mentioning here that CW is an artificial wetland to treat sewage, greywater, stormwater runoff or industrial wastewater.

It may also be designed for land reclamation after mining, or as a mitigation step for natural areas lost to land development.

