MNSUA launches 'Farmer In-hand' project in Jahanian

MULTAN, Sept 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) ::In a bid to revive the dying trend of cooperative farming and create awareness among small farmers, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture Multan (MNSUA) has launched 'Farmer In-hand Project' in Jahanian.

Under the Farmer In-hand Project, the University was offering technical expertise and financial assistance to 46 small farmers for maximum production of cotton sown at an area of 540 acres in Chak No 109/10R, said MNSUA Vice Chancellor Dr Asif Ali while talking to APP, here on Sunday.

Dr Asif Ali said the university was working on the pattern resembled to modern trend of cooperative farming, adding the university formed a group of 46 small farmers and cultivated cotton crop on 540 acres in the village. The university launched a comprehensive survey in the village before starting of the project, in which, MNSUA economic team obtained data of small farmers, their land, their cultivation practices, previous crop production average, use of machinery, record of inputs and outputs, he added.

The VC said that another team of MNSUA experts analyzed different factors which could help promote cotton crop in the recommended area. With cooperation of Pakistan Crops Protection Association (PCPA), the varsity experts got quality cotton seeds for 540 acres, he informed.

Dr Asif said that MNSUA mechanical experts upgraded the existing agriculture machinery in the village.

Responding to a question what sort of mechanical upgradation, he cited an example of upgradation of spray machines by improving nozzle pressure. Earlier, the experts found that farmers were using spray machines with low nozzle pressure and it was not effective for elimination of pests from the field, he disclosed. Similarly, the varsity entomologists paid several visits to inspect the crop in the village.

When questioned why university supervised cotton crop of the whole village, the VC stated the MNSUA was interested in capacity building of farmers who were disappointed from cotton crop and shifting their focus on other crops.

The Vice Chancellor maintained that Cotton was a cash crop and it had important role in country's textile sector and exports.

As small farmers could not purchase costly machinery so the formation of farmers group was aimed to create awareness among them that they could jointly work to promote crops and get enhanced yield.

To another question about financial assistance for farmers, Dr Asif informed the PCPA facilitated farmers and ensured credit and provision of pesticides and fertilizers on subsidized rate.

Similarly, the university is also facilitating farmers in marketing of their produce at reasonable prices, he added.

Vice Chancellor Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture Dr Asif further said that MNSUA also trained local teachers and many other educated youngsters. He remarked that peasants were very much happy and they expressed the desire that MNSUA should continue working in the village in future also.

Responding to another question, the VC said that MNSUA aimed at capacity building of farmers and introduction of benefit of cooperative farming. Farmers could reap maximum benefits in case they were united especially for bumper purchase of inputs and joint sale of their produce, he said and hoped that farmers would follow the pattern of cooperative farming and earn handsome money.

Local peasants namely Malik Noor Muhammad, Sajjad Rasool, Muhammad Aabid, Arshid Kamboh expressed their satisfaction and pleasure over the initiative by the university. They stated that they learnt a lot from the university expertise. They added that they would continue to follow modern agriculture practices in line with instructions of the varsity experts.

About cotton yield, they hoped that they were achieving 20 percent more produce as compared to previous years. Similarly, inputs cost reduced significantly. They expressed gratitude to the MNSUA administration for supervising their village's agriculture.