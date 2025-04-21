MNSUA launches new bus service to Muzaffargarh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MMNSUA) has taken a significant step to improve access to modern educational facilities for students of South Punjab by launching a new bus service to Muzaffargarh from Multan.

This initiative will not only ease transportation for students but also contribute to the promotion of education and an increase in admissions from remote areas of South Punjab.

The bus service was formally inaugurated during a ceremony held at the District Council Muzaffargarh. The chief guests of the event were Parliamentary Secretary for Higher Education and Member of the Provincial Assembly Ajmal Khan Chandia, and Member of the Provincial Assembly and Syndicate Committee Member Aun Hameed Dogar. The event was attended by district administration, representatives of educational institutions, civil society, business community,and a large number of students.

Speaking at the ceremony, MPA Ajmal Khan Chandia said, "In line with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, comprehensive measures are being taken across the province to make education accessible and to provide facilities to students.

I commend the administration of MNSUA for promptly launching this bus service in response to our request, to facilitate students from Muzaffargarh."

The Punjab government is committed to empowering the youth through initiatives such as the Honahar Scholarship, Laptop Scheme, and free MDCAT classes, he added.

Syndicate Committee Member Aun Hameed Dogar said that the bus service would not only assist students from Muzaffargarh in reaching the university, but it also serve as a milestone for the promotion of higher education in the region. "Our aim is for every student in South Punjab to benefit from quality education."

MMNSUA VC Prof Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmed Rajwana said the new bus service is part of the university's ongoing efforts for the welfare of students. "We are committed to reaching every student in South Punjab and connecting them with modern agricultural education."

The launch of the bus service to Muzaffargarh will not only ease transportation for current students, but also encourage talented students from the region to apply for admission, ultimately enhancing educational standards and increasing enrollment.