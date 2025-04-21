Open Menu

MNSUA Launches New Bus Service To Muzaffargarh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 21, 2025 | 05:00 PM

MNSUA launches new bus service to Muzaffargarh

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MMNSUA) has taken a significant step to improve access to modern educational facilities for students of South Punjab by launching a new bus service to Muzaffargarh from Multan.

This initiative will not only ease transportation for students but also contribute to the promotion of education and an increase in admissions from remote areas of South Punjab.

The bus service was formally inaugurated during a ceremony held at the District Council Muzaffargarh. The chief guests of the event were Parliamentary Secretary for Higher Education and Member of the Provincial Assembly Ajmal Khan Chandia, and Member of the Provincial Assembly and Syndicate Committee Member Aun Hameed Dogar. The event was attended by district administration, representatives of educational institutions, civil society, business community,and a large number of students.

Speaking at the ceremony, MPA Ajmal Khan Chandia said, "In line with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, comprehensive measures are being taken across the province to make education accessible and to provide facilities to students.

I commend the administration of MNSUA for promptly launching this bus service in response to our request, to facilitate students from Muzaffargarh."

The Punjab government is committed to empowering the youth through initiatives such as the Honahar Scholarship, Laptop Scheme, and free MDCAT classes, he added.

Syndicate Committee Member Aun Hameed Dogar said that the bus service would not only assist students from Muzaffargarh in reaching the university, but it also serve as a milestone for the promotion of higher education in the region. "Our aim is for every student in South Punjab to benefit from quality education."

MMNSUA VC Prof Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmed Rajwana said the new bus service is part of the university's ongoing efforts for the welfare of students. "We are committed to reaching every student in South Punjab and connecting them with modern agricultural education."

The launch of the bus service to Muzaffargarh will not only ease transportation for current students, but also encourage talented students from the region to apply for admission, ultimately enhancing educational standards and increasing enrollment.

Recent Stories

Scorching heat hits Lahore, other parts of Punjab ..

Scorching heat hits Lahore, other parts of Punjab amid hot, dry weather

16 minutes ago
 Pope Francis passes away at 88 in Italy

Pope Francis passes away at 88 in Italy

32 minutes ago
 Controversy erupts as alleged private video of Tik ..

Controversy erupts as alleged private video of TikToker Sajal Malik leaks online

45 minutes ago
 Islamic University female student shot dead in pri ..

Islamic University female student shot dead in private hostel in Islamabad

53 minutes ago
 Ubaida Faiz leads ‘Her Legacy’ at UMT to champ ..

Ubaida Faiz leads ‘Her Legacy’ at UMT to champion women

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2025

8 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2025

8 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 10, Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad Uni ..

PSL 2025 Match 10, Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..

21 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025

1 day ago
 ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Banglade ..

ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final

2 days ago
 PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs ..

PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs over Multan Sultans

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan