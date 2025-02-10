MNSUA opens tower to measure gasses exchange between atmosphere, land surface

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Muhammad Nawaz Shareef University of Agriculture (MNSUA) achieved a significant milestone with inauguration of Eddy Covariance Flux Tower, instruments that measure the exchange of gasses between atmosphere and land surface, at Jalalpur Pirwala research farm

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Muhammad Nawaz Shareef University of Agriculture (MNSUA) achieved a significant milestone with inauguration of Eddy Covariance Flux Tower, instruments that measure the exchange of gasses between atmosphere and land surface, at Jalalpur Pirwala research farm.

The project, funded by the Green Climate Fund (GCF) under the food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), aims to promote climate alerts, advance modern agricultural practices, and optimize water usage for irrigation.

The opening ceremony, held under the leadership of Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmad Rajwana, was attended by a large number of faculty members, the Director of the Farm, Deans of all faculties, and staff.

Dr. Muhammad Saifullah briefed about the tower explaining that it would play a crucial role in measuring important environmental parameters, including carbon flux, evaporation, and plant water transpiration.

Faculty members of Department of Agricultural Engineering, including Dr. Umair Sultan, Dr. Muhammad Mohsin Khan, Dr. Muhammad Abid, Engineer Saqib Yaseen, and Engineer Umar Farooq, were also present.

Muhammad Ghazanfar, serving as an Assistant Water Expert under the FAO project, participated in the ceremony.

This initiative reflects the university's growing interest in research on climate change and its impact on agriculture.