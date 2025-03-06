MNSUA orgaines faculty training programme

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) The Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA), in collaboration with the Higher education Commission (HEC), organised a specialised micro-teaching training programme under the 'National Outreach Programme for Higher Education Phase II'.

Thirty faculty members attended the training and concluded with a week-long series of interactive sessions and analytical discussions. The training was imparted by Prof Dr. Aslam Adeeb from Islamia University of Bahawalpur in the last week. He delivered expert guidance on 'Teaching Philosophy'.

Participants presented on assigned topics, which were critically evaluated by the training panelists, offering constructive feedback to enhance pedagogical skills.

MNSUA Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmad Rajwana applauded the initiative, stating, "These sessions are instrumental in refining teaching methodologies and aligning our faculty’s professional capabilities with modern educational demands. This collaboration with HEC marks a significant stride toward elevating academic excellence." he said.