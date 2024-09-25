MNSUA orgainzes condolence reference for deceased student

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) will observe Manahil Memorial Day on September 23 annually in memory of death of a female student on the day.

This was decided in a condolence reference held on Wednesday for a student of the Department of Biochemistry at MNSUA, Manahil Shaban, who tragically lost her life in an accident, was honored by the university administration. The condolence was attended by faculty, department chairs, deans, and staff from the registrar, treasury, and controller offices, where prayers were offered for the departed soul.

It was proposed that the area near the accident site be renamed "Manahil Shaheed Chowk," and that September 23 be observed annually as "Manahil Memorial Day." Activities such as a road safety awareness campaign and tree planting will also take place on this day. The Vice Chancellor issued timely directives to make the university vehicle-free. The ceremony concluded with prayers from the university staff.

