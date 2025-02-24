MNSUA Orgainzes Seminar On Youth Resilience, Countering Extremism
Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2025 | 06:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Muhammad Nawaz Shareef University of Agriculture organized a seminar titled “Advancing Inclusive and Resilient Youth Communities Through Preventing Violent Extremism at Educational Campuses" here.
The event brought together academic leaders, researchers, and experts to address critical strategies for fostering peace and inclusivity in educational institutions.
A keynote address was delivered by Prof. Dr. Muhammad Zia ul Haq, Director General of the Islamic Research Institute at International Islamic University, Islamabad. Dr. Zia provided a comprehensive overview of the seminar’s objectives, tracing the historical context of violent extremism and highlighting proactive measures for prevention. He stressed the importance of interdisciplinary collaboration, stating, “Education, research, and community engagement are pillars in dismantling extremist narratives. We must equip youth with the tools to champion peace.” Dr Zia delivered an insightful talk on the historical context and objectives of the seminar. He highlighted the importance of integrating ethical values and constructive dialogue within educational institutions to prevent extremist ideologies from taking root. His address underscored the role of research and academic collaboration in building an inclusive society.
Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ashfaq, Principal Officer Students Affairs, delivered the emphasized the university’s commitment to nurturing socially responsible youth.
Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmad Rajwana underscored the role of educational institutions in combating radical ideologies, stating, “Our campuses must be sanctuaries of tolerance and critical thinking. By empowering young minds, we build resilient communities that reject violence and embrace diversity.”
Dr. Rustam Khan, Deputy Director of the Islamic Research Institute (IRI), contributed to the dialogue by presenting data-driven strategies for early detection of radicalization trends. His session emphasized the role of institutional policies and mental health support in safeguarding students.
Dr. Mirza Abdul Qayyum, Hall Warden inspired the students for including them the Paigham e Pakistan campaign to disseminate the peace narrative all stakeholders of the Pakistan. He advised the youth to direct their energies in positive way to foster the economic and civic receptibilities.
In his concluding remarks, MNSUA VC,Prof. Dr. Ishtiaq A. Rajwana, appreciated the contributions of all speakers and reaffirmed the university’s commitment to nurturing a safe and inclusive academic environment.
The seminar successfully provided a platform for scholars, media professionals, and policymakers to exchange ideas and strategies for fostering resilient youth communities, ensuring that educational campuses remain hubs of peace and intellectual growth.
Recent Stories
ADGM completes Al Reem Island integration, adding over 1,100 entities to its jur ..
Emirates Energy Award: A platform to promote global sustainability, clean energy
HSBC to open first Centre of Excellence in Al Ain
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Republic of Panama
Faysal Qureshi Announces His Epic Return: "I'm BACK, and This Isn't Just Another ..
Flydubai reports strongest financial results in its 15-year history
Spring Valley to establish agro-commodity hub at Jafza, driving regional food se ..
Saud bin Saqr receives Executive Vice Chairman of Radisson Hotel Group
AD Ports opens first inland dry port facility in Abu Dhabi
DIFC to host 2026 Global Privacy Assembly
Maktoum bin Mohammed approves Financial Audit Authority’s strategic plan 2025- ..
Empower, DMCC to supply next phase of Uptown Dubai with cooling services
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Secretary Farid Ahmad launches GB Tree Plantation Drive6 minutes ago
-
PM to visit Uzbekistan on Tuesday6 minutes ago
-
MNSUA orgainzes seminar on youth resilience, countering extremism6 minutes ago
-
Deputy Commissioner Chiniot Safiullah Gondal visited rural areas to review the implementation of the ..6 minutes ago
-
Killer of child among three POs arrested in Multan6 minutes ago
-
Heavy rain, thunderstorms, and snowfall to lash Pakistan this week6 minutes ago
-
No cost to Punjab govt for biker lane colour: Azma16 minutes ago
-
DC reviews cleanliness16 minutes ago
-
Health minister announces state-of-the-art eye units across province16 minutes ago
-
NP’s Chief Dr. Malik calls on CM Bugti16 minutes ago
-
Senate Chairman congratulates newly elected PFUJ leadership16 minutes ago
-
KP plans Education Emergency Endowment Fund for Out-of-School Children16 minutes ago