MNSUA orgainzes seminar on youth resilience, countering extremism

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Muhammad Nawaz Shareef University of Agriculture organized a seminar titled “Advancing Inclusive and Resilient Youth Communities Through Preventing Violent Extremism at Educational Campuses" here.

The event brought together academic leaders, researchers, and experts to address critical strategies for fostering peace and inclusivity in educational institutions.

A keynote address was delivered by Prof. Dr. Muhammad Zia ul Haq, Director General of the Islamic Research Institute at International Islamic University, Islamabad. Dr. Zia provided a comprehensive overview of the seminar’s objectives, tracing the historical context of violent extremism and highlighting proactive measures for prevention. He stressed the importance of interdisciplinary collaboration, stating, “Education, research, and community engagement are pillars in dismantling extremist narratives. We must equip youth with the tools to champion peace.” Dr Zia delivered an insightful talk on the historical context and objectives of the seminar. He highlighted the importance of integrating ethical values and constructive dialogue within educational institutions to prevent extremist ideologies from taking root. His address underscored the role of research and academic collaboration in building an inclusive society.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ashfaq, Principal Officer Students Affairs, delivered the emphasized the university’s commitment to nurturing socially responsible youth.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmad Rajwana underscored the role of educational institutions in combating radical ideologies, stating, “Our campuses must be sanctuaries of tolerance and critical thinking. By empowering young minds, we build resilient communities that reject violence and embrace diversity.”

Dr. Rustam Khan, Deputy Director of the Islamic Research Institute (IRI), contributed to the dialogue by presenting data-driven strategies for early detection of radicalization trends. His session emphasized the role of institutional policies and mental health support in safeguarding students.

Dr. Mirza Abdul Qayyum, Hall Warden inspired the students for including them the Paigham e Pakistan campaign to disseminate the peace narrative all stakeholders of the Pakistan. He advised the youth to direct their energies in positive way to foster the economic and civic receptibilities.

In his concluding remarks, MNSUA VC,Prof. Dr. Ishtiaq A. Rajwana, appreciated the contributions of all speakers and reaffirmed the university’s commitment to nurturing a safe and inclusive academic environment.

The seminar successfully provided a platform for scholars, media professionals, and policymakers to exchange ideas and strategies for fostering resilient youth communities, ensuring that educational campuses remain hubs of peace and intellectual growth.