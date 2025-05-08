MNSUA organises rally to support armed forces

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) In a powerful display of unity and patriotism, the students, faculty, administrative staff, and security personnel of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) organised a solidarity rally to express unwavering support to the armed forces of Pakistan.

The participants gathered at Kutchehry Chowk and marched peacefully towards Clock Tower (Ghanta Ghar) carrying national flags, banners, and chanting slogans in favor of the Pakistan Army and national sovereignty.

Addressing the participants, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmad Rajwana conveyed a strong message of national unity and resilience.

"The armed forces of Pakistan are the pride of our nation. Their unmatched sacrifices and unwavering commitment to protecting our sovereignty deserve our full support. At this critical time, the nation must stand united against any form of aggression. MNSUAM, as an academic institution, reaffirms its complete solidarity with the defenders of our motherland." he stated.

The rally concluded with prayers for national security, peace, and the safety of all citizens. The university community reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the nation in all times of need.