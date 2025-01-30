Open Menu

MNSUA Organises Scientific Writing Session For Students

Sumaira FH Published January 30, 2025 | 05:50 PM

MNSUA organises scientific writing session for students

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) The 16th training session on scientific writing for postgraduate students started at Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture, here on Thursday.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmad Rajwana said the university was making every effort to enhance the academic and research experience of postgraduate scholars. He said that honesty and ethical values in research were essential for becoming a successful scholar. He also highlighted that the continuous organisation of the training sessions over the past two years proved the commitment of university to providing the best learning opportunities for its scholars.

Director of Graduate Studies Dr. Nasir Nadeem stated that the purpose of the training course was to improve the basic research writing skills of postgraduate students.

He mentioned that the positive impact of this training is clearly visible in the quality of submitted theses. Considering the increasing role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the academic field, he stressed that learning how to use AI effectively and ethically has become essential.

The focal person of the training, Dr. Fawad Zafar Ahmad Khan, shared that the training modules have been updated according to modern requirements. A new module on the use of Artificial Intelligence in scientific writing has now been introduced. The training will continue for seven days, during which 16 experts will train scholars on various topics.

Trainer Ms. Aimen Batool and 36 participating students of the course were also present.

