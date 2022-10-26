UrduPoint.com

MNSUA Organizes Competition On New Business Ideas

Faizan Hashmi Published October 26, 2022 | 07:49 PM

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) in collaboration with Punjab Higher Education Commission, here on Wednesday organized opening ceremony of the competition of new business ideas

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) in collaboration with Punjab Higher Education Commission, here on Wednesday organized opening ceremony of the competition of new business ideas. After opening the ceremony, Vice Chancellor MNSUA Dr.

Asif Ali said that implementation of business ideas for students was included in the manifesto of the University and they were using all resources for it.He stated that working in the field was also an important need of the hour besides education.

Muhammad Ali Raza delivered a detailed lecture to students on how to use their talent and can materialize an idea into reality. Later, he distributed prizes of Rs 2000 per team and told the students that by using this money they can make money by implementing their own ideas.

A large number of faculty and students were present on this occasion.

