MNSUA Organizes Conference On Bees Pollination

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2025 | 10:54 PM

The Institute of Plant Protection at Muhammad Nawaz Shareef University of Agriculture (MNSUA) successfully organized the 5th international conference on Bee Pollination and Conservation

More than 25 renowned international researchers and experts from around the world participated in the conference, presenting their latest research findings and experiences related to bee pollination, environmental conservation, and enhanced crop productivity.

The opening address of the conference was delivered by Professor Dr. Muhammad Ashfaq, Director of the Institute of Plant Protection.

The Chief Guest, Ghulam Fareed, CEO of Rize AG, emphasized the importance of environmental conservation and the crucial role of bees in the ecosystem.

Speakers from Australia, the USA, South Africa, India, Egypt, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Nepal, the Philippines, and several other countries participated in the conference both physically and virtually. Discussions focused on strategies for bee conservation, their role in sustainable agriculture, and the challenges faced in the current environmental context.

