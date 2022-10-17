MNSUA organizes seminar on World Food Day

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) held a walk and seminar regarding the World Food Day under the auspices of the Department of Food Sciences

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) held a walk and seminar regarding the World Food Day under the auspices of the Department of Food Sciences.

The seminar was aimed at preventing diseases by consuming a balanced diet. Addressing the seminar, MNSUA VC, Dr Asif Ali said food can be produced in abundance by improving the agricultural land and industrial enterprises to prevent food waste.

The university was working jointly with a food industry to play its part for national food security, he added.

DG Punjab Food Authority Muhammad Umair Hanif said that 2.5 billion tons of food had been wasting in the world every year adding that every person in the world has the basic right to be provided with food according to his needs. Ehtesham Ul Haq informed that such activities should be included in the curriculum for the students to better understand the importance of a balanced diet .