MNSUA ranks third in Green Metric competition

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) has clinched third position among Pakistani varsities in UI Green Metric ranking.

As many as 912 varieties of 89 countries of the world competed for the ranking 2020 wherein MNSUA bagged 243 position by getting 6425 points.

UI Green Metric is an Indonesian organization which awards ranking to the varsities keeping in view its educational contribution, social welfare and plantation performance.

The organization basically judges, infrastructure, research, water availability, disposal of waste material and transportation facilities availability in the competing varsities.

MNSUA took part in the competing third time and improved its ranking from 4th to 3rd position this year.

Director ORIC, Dr Zulfiqar said that China is a growing economy where people prefer cycling instead of other transportation modes.

He underlined the need of overcoming carbon footprint and for this purpose, varsity should promoting riding of bicycles in and around it to refrain our future generations from polluted environment and materializing Clean and Green Pakistan dream.

MNSUA Vice Chancellor Dr Asif Ali also congratulated faculty and students on this achievement.