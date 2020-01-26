UrduPoint.com
MNSUA Scientists Claim Preparing Biopesticide To Eliminate Locust

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 26th January 2020 | 07:10 PM

MNSUA scientists claim preparing biopesticide to eliminate locust

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) ::Scientists of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) have made a landmark achievement by preparing a biopesticide in laboratory for elimination of locust, according to the university officials.

Locust attack is termed one of the biggest threat to crops in recent times. It damaged crops over millions of acres of land across country in the recent past. Prof Dr Shafqat Saeed, director Institute of Plants Protection, told APP on Sunday that the biopesticide preparation was a landmark achievement of the university. He said that the agriculture scientists had been working on elimination of different pests. Recently, they prepared a biopesticide which could successfully eliminate locusts in two to three days.

He said that they reared locust in lab and tested biological control on it.

He said scientists have achieved success during tests, conducted in the lab.

Dr Safqat Saeed said that Kohat University of Science and Technology also extended cooperation for the project to control locust biologically.

To a question, he said that they would test the biopesticide in the field with collaboration of other departments of agriculture. He claimed that the biopesticide would be sprayed at breeding sites of locust. He said that Cholistan and other sandy areas served as breeding place for locust. Therefore, the biopesticide's spray would surely eliminate it, he claimed. Locust usually lay its eggs in sand, he added.

About field test, he said that they would check impact of biopesticide on other animals. However, field test would be conducted with assistance of other departments of the Agriculture Department.

