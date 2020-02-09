UrduPoint.com
MNSUA Scientists To Visit Balochistan To Conduct Experiments Against Locust

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 09th February 2020 | 03:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) :Scientists of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) will visit Locust-hit cultivated areas of Balochistan province and conduct experiments on elimination of the Locust.

According to Dean of Agriculture and Environment Sciences MNSUA, Professor Dr Shafqat Saeed, a delegation of MNSUA scientists in collaboration with officials of food and Agriculture Organization of United Nation would visit Locust affect areas.

He informed that the delegation was invited by Agriculture Department of Government of Balochistan.

He informed that the delegation would visit such areas where Locust was affecting crop. He informed that Locust had affect 60 percent crops in some areas of the province.

To a query about purpose of visit, he informed that MNSUA recently prepared bio-pesticide for elimination of Locust.

Locust was eliminated successfully in lab. Now, they would test thepesticide in open fields.

