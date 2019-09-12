UrduPoint.com
MNSUA Sets Sept 20 Deadline For Short Courses Admission

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 07:40 PM

MNSUA sets Sept 20 deadline for short courses admission

MULTAN, Sept 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) ::Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) has set September 20 as last date for admission to free-of-charge short courses under the Punjab Skills Development Fund (PSDF).

The courses included: Farm Mechanization, Drip Irrigation Operator, and Animal Diseases Management.

The duration of each course will be three months while qualification for the aspirants is matriculation.

Under the PSDF, A sum of Rs 1,500 will be given as stipend to each student besides provision of books and bags.

The seats are limited for each course and candidates might contact education Continuing Deptt of the university, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

