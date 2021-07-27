MNSUA sets up vet hospital to facilitate farmers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Faculty of Veterinary & Animal Sciences Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture established a veterinary hospital to facilitate farmers of South Punjab for treating their cattle

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Faculty of Veterinary & Animal Sciences Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture established a veterinary hospital to facilitate farmers of South Punjab for treating their cattle.

The hospital will offer free of charge cure to cows, buffaloes, horses, cats, dogs, rabbits and birds etc, said a press release issued on Tuesday.

MNSUA VC, Dr Asif Ali opened the hospital during a ceremony wherein a good number of faculty members participated.

Addressing the ceremony, Dr Asif said that the hospital was aimed at extending testament facilities to cattle of farmers from across the country specially belonging to South Punjab.

He announced to launch short veterinary courses adding that the hospital would help students to learn practically.