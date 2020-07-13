MNSUA syndicate approves commencement of new degree programmes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :The 26th syndicate of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) gave approval for launching new degree programme from session 2020-21.

It also sanctioned budget for fiscal year 2020-21 besides different administrative issues and Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) were singed between various organizations and the varsity.

Chaired by MNSUA VC, Dr Asif Ali the meeting was attended by MPAs Mian Tariq Abdullah, Ashraf Khan Rind,Pro VC, Dr Ishtiaq Rajwana, Additional Secretary Obaid Ullah Baig, former VC Dr Shahida Husnain, Dr Khalid Mahmood, HEC nominee VC DG Khan university, Dr M Tufail and others.

The syndicate was briefed about online classes and new admissions.

It deliberated on various problems faced by the varsity in length.