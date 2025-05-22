MNSUAM Launches Mobile Soil, Water Testing Laboratory
Umer Jamshaid Published May 22, 2025 | 07:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) The Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture Multan (MNSUAM) inaugurated a state-of-the-art mobile soil and water testing laboratory on Thursday, marking a significant step toward farmer empowerment and sustainable agriculture in South Punjab.
The facility was officially launched by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmad Rajwana, who highlighted the importance of modern testing tools in boosting agricultural productivity and enabling data-driven decision-making at the grassroots level.
The initiative is the result of a two-year collaboration between MNSUAM and EMC Crop Sciences. The university is represented by Dr. Umair Riaz, Assistant Professor, while the industry side is led by Mr. Naveed Zaman Ansari, General Manager at EMC Crop Sciences.
The mobile laboratory is set to serve remote farming communities across Bahawalpur, Multan, and Dera Ghazi Khan divisions.
It will conduct on-site soil and water testing during specially organized Farmers’ Days, offering free analysis reports to help growers optimize fertilizer and water usage, thus improving yield and reducing resource wastage.
The launch event was attended by senior academics and industry professionals, including Dr. Azeem Khalid, President of the Soil Science Society of Pakistan; Dr. Zaheer Ahmad Zaheer, Director ORIC at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad; Prof. Dr. Tanveer-ul-Haq; Prof. Junaid Ali Khan; Prof. Shafqat Saeed; and other distinguished faculty members.
The initiative aligns with MNSUAM’s broader outreach mission and reinforces its commitment to practical research, farmer support, and rural development through academia-industry collaboration.
