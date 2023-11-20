MNSUET, Emerson University sign MoU to share research facilities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Engineering and Technology (MNSUET) and Emerson University Multan signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) here Monday for cooperation in science, technology and research activities.

Vice Chancellor MNSUET Prof. Dr.

Muhammad Kamran and VC Emerson University Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ramzan signed the MoU.

The MoU enabled students of the two universities to use laboratories of both universities of the city of saints for research purposes and would extend cooperation to each other and work together on research projects, according to an official release issued here.