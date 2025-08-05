M/o FE&PT Launches PSL Training For Families Of Deaf
Umer Jamshaid Published August 05, 2025 | 06:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training (M/o FE&PT) launched a two-day training course under the title of “Orientation to Basics of Pakistan Sign Language (PSL), Empowering Families for Inclusive Communication,” aiming to foster inclusive communication for deaf and hearing-impaired children by equipping families, educators and professionals with foundational PSL skills.
The training session was hosted by the National Institute of Special Education (NISE) on August 4-5, 2025, at its premises in Islamabad.
The training was held under the leadership of Asif Iqbal Asif, Director General (Special Education) and aligned the program with the roadmap for revamping the Directorate General of Special Education approved by Federal Secretary, M/oFE&PT, Mr.
Nadeem Mahbub, engaging 60 family members and 12 new inductees from the National Special Education Centre (HIC), said a press release on Tuesday.
Expert-led sessions covered PSL basics, daily communication vocabulary and technology integration in education for deaf students. Participants engaged in hands-on activities including partner drills, group exercises and role-playing, enabling them to build practical skills for communicating effectively with Deaf individuals in both home and educational settings.
The concluding session featured certificate distribution and a group photo, graced by Mrs. Asna Aziz, Director (Admin), Master Trainer PSL Ms. Nasreen Agahi, Deaf community leaders Mr. Zahid Majeed and Mrs. Rehana Zahid, Country Manager, DeafTawk Ms. Resham Arif, and Officer Incharge, NISE Mrs. Naureen Altaf.
Recent Stories
UN warns against worsening famine risk in Gaza
UAE strongly condemns, denounces storming of Al-Aqsa Courtyard; warns against es ..
Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan transferred, Sardar Marahavan Khan appointed as the n ..
Revocation of Articles 370, 35A dark chapter in Kashmir's history: Sultan Butt
Abu Dhabi World Grappling Championship concludes
Pakistan's UN envoy hands over DPM's letter to UNSC President on India's rights ..
2.0 magnitude earthquake strikes Khor Fakkan: NCM
IOM saddened by loss of dozens of lives in migrant boat tragedy off Yemen
DIB reports AED3.7 bn in net profit for H1/25
Rally held to express solidarity with Kashmir in Kohlu
PTI protest call flops: Tariq Fazal
Deputy Chairman Senate, Syedal Khan visits Saudi embassy
More Stories From Pakistan
-
APHC leader Altaf Wani calls August 5 darkest day in Kashmir’s history2 hours ago
-
New Polio case reported from Lakki Marwat2 hours ago
-
Fazlur Rehman offers condolences to Nawaz Sharif over cousin’s passing2 hours ago
-
Tarar grieved over demise of Sardar Khan Niazi's mother-in-law3 hours ago
-
PTI lacks public support, relies on media tactics: Talal Chaudhry3 hours ago
-
Aug 5, a darkest day in Kashmir's freedom struggle: Mushaal Malik3 hours ago
-
CS Balochistan directs secretaries to address complaints of public immediately3 hours ago
-
CM chairs 28th cabinet meeting, approves reforms in labor, education3 hours ago
-
Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan transferred, Sardar Marahavan Khan appointed as the new DPO of Attock3 hours ago
-
Revocation of Articles 370, 35A dark chapter in Kashmir's history: Sultan Butt3 hours ago
-
Rally held to express solidarity with Kashmir in Kohlu3 hours ago
-
PTI protest call flops: Tariq Fazal3 hours ago