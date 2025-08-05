M/o FE&PT launches PSL training for families of deaf

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training (M/o FE&PT) launched a two-day training course under the title of “Orientation to Basics of Pakistan Sign Language (PSL), Empowering Families for Inclusive Communication,” aiming to foster inclusive communication for deaf and hearing-impaired children by equipping families, educators and professionals with foundational PSL skills.

The training session was hosted by the National Institute of Special Education (NISE) on August 4-5, 2025, at its premises in Islamabad.

The training was held under the leadership of Asif Iqbal Asif, Director General (Special Education) and aligned the program with the roadmap for revamping the Directorate General of Special Education approved by Federal Secretary, M/oFE&PT, Mr.

Nadeem Mahbub, engaging 60 family members and 12 new inductees from the National Special Education Centre (HIC), said a press release on Tuesday.

Expert-led sessions covered PSL basics, daily communication vocabulary and technology integration in education for deaf students. Participants engaged in hands-on activities including partner drills, group exercises and role-playing, enabling them to build practical skills for communicating effectively with Deaf individuals in both home and educational settings.

The concluding session featured certificate distribution and a group photo, graced by Mrs. Asna Aziz, Director (Admin), Master Trainer PSL Ms. Nasreen Agahi, Deaf community leaders Mr. Zahid Majeed and Mrs. Rehana Zahid, Country Manager, DeafTawk Ms. Resham Arif, and Officer Incharge, NISE Mrs. Naureen Altaf.