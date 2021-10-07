UrduPoint.com

MoA Signed For Restoration, Rehabilitation Of SM Govt. Science College's Buildings

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Endowment Fund Trust (EFT) approved a grant for restoration and rehabilitation of S.M. Government Science College buildings, built in 1909-1919 keeping in view the historical, architectural, social and cultural significance of the college.

Principal S.M. Government Science College Karachi, Professor Bheemraj Kalani said this while addressing a press conference here at Karachi Press Club on Thursday.

Secretary EFT for Preservation of Heritage of Sindh, Abdul Hamid Akhund and other officials were present on the occasion.

The Sindh Muslim Government Science College is one of the oldest educational institutions in South Asia, which started as a school in 1885, became a first college for Muslims in Sindh in 1943 and was inaugurated by Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah on June 20, 1943, Kalani told.

He informed that the college was housed in three historic buildings viz.

Hassanally House, Khairpur House and Sardar House which were originally built as hostels for Sindh Madressatual islam.

Principal of college mentioned that the college buildings, built-in well-dressed in lime mortar, have been a cherished architectural feature for over 100 years, adding, they have over the time undergone various incompatible additions, deletions and alterations which, in the absence of proper maintenance, were now in a dangerous state, unsafe for the users including the students and the faculty as well.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary EFT, Abdul Hamid Akhund articulated that the two-year project was planned to be executed into three phases and would be completed by 2023.

Earlier, they signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) for Restoration and Rehabilitation of Sindh Muslim Government Science College Karachi's Buildings.

