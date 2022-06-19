Moavia Azam calls on Punjab CM

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :Member Punjab Assembly Moavia Azam from Jhang called on Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz here Sunday.

During the meeting, they discussed matters pertaining to mutual interest, ongoing development projects in the constituency along with ongoing expansion and completion work of the University of Jhang.

CM assured early completion of the under construction University of Jhang keeping in view the convenience of male and female students.

CM outlined that facilities for the provision of higher education would be ensured in all districts including Jhang.